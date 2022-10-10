RS URA Manager Receives Wyoming Business Council Innovation Award

ROCK SPRINGS — Chad Banks, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager, recently received the Innovation Award from the Wyoming Business Council (WBC).

Banks was recognized by the WBC for for his continued work in creative placemaking projects and public/private partnerships. Banks was nominated by the Rock Springs URA/Main Street board.

A couple of those placemaking projects included the summer monsters and winter snowmen projects. Both have been a public/private partnership because they involved the City of Rock Springs, but were fully funded through grants and sponsorships, which are primarily private dollars. These are important due to budget constraints, Banks explained. These partnerships, including grants and sponsors, allow the city to expand its ability beyond the standard budget at no additional cost to the taxpayers.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“It allows us to be creative and do innovative projects for the community to enjoy, that enhance our downtown and community,” he said.

“It’s always great to be recognized by one’s peers and bring recognition to Rock Springs,” Banks said. “I think the award elevates Rock Springs’ image on a statewide level. We all know that sometimes Rock Springs gets, or has, a black eye to others. Positive things like this award and other positive news indicate that our community is more than the pre-conceived notion others in Wyoming may have about us. It also validates the work of the URA/Main Street board in improving downtown.”