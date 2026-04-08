RS Ward Redistricting Ordinance Passes First Reading

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council is on its way to approving new Council ward boundaries following an ordinance reading Tuesday night.

The ordinance will redefine boundaries to split the city’s population more equitably between the wards. If implemented, the population distribution between the wards will be almost balanced with approximately 25% of the population in each ward, with the exception being Ward III, where it will be about 23% as additional housing in the ward is expected to bring the population in line with the other wards in time for the 2030 census.

Mayor Max Mickelson said Council members have never told a resident to contact the councilor in their ward, but views the change as valuable to create equal representation in the city. He said the change will not impact sitting Council members’ seats, though it will change who represents segments of the city.

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The city also agreed to sell a fire truck to the Starr Township Volunteer Fire Department of Union Furnace, Ohio for $15,000.