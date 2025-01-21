RSFD Extinguishes Trailer Fire Monday Afternoon

A trailer fire on Gateway Boulevard Monday was traced to the use of a propane heater being used to thaw frozen pipes. Photo courtesy of the Rock Springs Fire Department.

ROCK SPRINGS –– A portable water heater is being blamed for a trailer fire that occurred on Gateway Boulevard Monday afternoon, resulting in no injuries but leaving the home uninhabitable.

According to Rock Springs Fire Department, the RSFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 222 Gateway Blvd., Unit 6, at 12:29 p.m., responding with three fire apparatus and nine firefighters. The first arrival took place within three minutes of the call.

The fire was visible from under the rear of the home and extended up the back exterior wall. Firefighters attacked the fire from both inside the trailer and outside, with the interior crew facing heavy smoke. The outside crew extinguished the outside wall and removed siding and skirting to continue fighting the blaze. Inside, firefighters were able to ventilate the rooms and better see the size of the fire. The fire was under control by 1:08 p.m. and firefighters were cleared from the call at 2:44 p.m.

No injuries occurred, but smoke and fire damage left the trailer unsuitable for habitation. The source of the fire was traced to a propane heater used to thaw frozen water pipe and is considered an accidental fire.

The RSFD cautions residents to remain vigilant while thawing pipes with a heat source, saying people should remain close and watchful to prevent a fire from igniting.