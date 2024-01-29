RSHS and GRHS Swimming Compete in Conference Meets This Week

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs boys swimming and diving teams are competing in conference meets this week in preparation for State Swimming. State will be Feb. 16-17.

The Wolves conference meet is in Pinedale Friday and Saturday. Last week they took ninth at the Laramie invite with 57 points. Colin Gilmore had two top-five finishes. He took third in the 200-Yard Freestyle with 1:54.54. He finished second in the 500-Yard Freestyle with 5:08.70. Keegan Gailey finished top five in the One Meter Dive with 356.30 points.

The Tigers conference meet is hosted by Kelly Walsh. They took eighth at the Laramie invite last week with 66 team points. Like the Wolves, the Tigers had three top-five finishes. Gunner Seiloff was involved in all three. Individually he took fifth in the 50-Yard Freestyle with 22.96. He was second in the 100-Yard Freestyle with 50.22. Rock Springs’ 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team took fourth with 1:35.16. Timothy Stephens, Noah Brandt, Koen Asper, and Seiloff were the four swimmers involved with the relay team.