RSHS and GRHS Swimming Compete in Conference Meets This Week

SweetwaterNOW photo by Olivia Kennah

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Green River and Rock Springs boys swimming and diving teams are competing in conference meets this week in preparation for State Swimming. State will be Feb. 16-17.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Wolves conference meet is in Pinedale Friday and Saturday. Last week they took ninth at the Laramie invite with 57 points. Colin Gilmore had two top-five finishes. He took third in the 200-Yard Freestyle with 1:54.54. He finished second in the 500-Yard Freestyle with 5:08.70. Keegan Gailey finished top five in the One Meter Dive with 356.30 points.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The Tigers conference meet is hosted by Kelly Walsh. They took eighth at the Laramie invite last week with 66 team points. Like the Wolves, the Tigers had three top-five finishes. Gunner Seiloff was involved in all three. Individually he took fifth in the 50-Yard Freestyle with 22.96. He was second in the 100-Yard Freestyle with 50.22. Rock Springs’ 200-Yard Freestyle Relay team took fourth with 1:35.16. Timothy Stephens, Noah Brandt, Koen Asper, and Seiloff were the four swimmers involved with the relay team.

