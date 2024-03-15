RSHS Announces New Head Football Coach

ROCK SPRINGS — After an extensive nationwide search and evaluation of 25 applicants, Rock Springs High School has found its new football coach in Kasey Koepplin.

“Our dedicated hiring committee, consisting of 11 members including high school and junior high coaches, parents, administrators, and athletic personnel, worked tirelessly to find the perfect fit,” RSHS said. “After rigorous rounds of virtual and in-person interviews, where nine impressive candidates were narrowed down to three finalists, the decision was clear.”

Kasey grew up in Elgin, North Dakota, and was a 2006 Graduate of Grant County High School. He attended Mayville State University, where he walked on and later received a football scholarship. He graduated in 2010 with a BS in Education in the areas of secondary mathematics, physical education, and health.

Following his undergrad, he obtained his MS in Leadership in Physical Education and Sport from North Dakota State University while working as an assistant football coach and adjunct faculty member at Mayville State.

Coach Koepplin has had a few stops along the way including Oakes, North Dakota as a junior high and high school assistant, Gila Ridge High School in Yuma, Arizona as the defensive coordinator, Beulah High School, North Dakota for six years where he has served in a variety of roles including defensive coordinator, and most recently as the Head Coach at Cibola High School in Yuma, Arizona.

To go along with football, Kasey has held several other coaching positions as an assistant and head girls’ basketball coach, head tennis coach, assistant track coach, and head junior high track.

Kasey with his wife Brittney and three children, Kage (5), Billy (3), and Willow (6 weeks) are all excited about the new adventure and opportunity in Rock Springs.