RSHS Band Members Hitting the Bright Lights of Broadway

ROCK SPRINGS — Five members of the Rock Springs High School Tiger Marching Band will be performing with the Wyoming All-State Marching Band (WASMB) in the abc/Dunkin’ Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The members, pictured on their home field prior to the performance in the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Parade, are Kameron Hale, percussion; Abigail Hodder, trumpet; Myles Harper, percussion; Molly Nettik, alto saxophone; and Joseph Adkins, percussion.

Under the direction of Dan Holroyd, the entire band, having representation from all over the state, will report to Cheyenne, WY on November 17 for one last practice session prior to departing for Philadelphia on November 19.

The students will arrive in New York and spend time taking in some of the sights such as the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, the Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Radio City Music Hall and Macy’s.

They will also have the opportunity to see “Aladdin” on Broadway.

Once in Philadelphia, they will visit Christmas Village, go ice skating, take a sightseeing tour, visit the National Constitution Center, Independence Hall and take a walking tour of “The Freedom Mile.”

After their performance in the parade, they will enjoy a Thanksgiving Day dinner cruise. The band will return to Wyoming on November 24.