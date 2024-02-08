RSHS Basketball Hits the Road While GRHS Stays Put

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Tigers and Wolves both have two games each this weekend. Rock Springs heads to Jackson Friday then Star Valley the next day. Green River hosts Riverton Friday then Cody Saturday.

Both games on Friday start at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Rock Springs starts at 12:30 p.m. while Green River starts at 2 p.m.

All four games will be broadcast and live-streamed with TRN Media. The Green River games can be heard on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. The Rock Springs games can be heard on KZWB 97.9 FM. All games will be live-streamed with free HD video on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

The Tigers are currently second in the 4A Northwest with a 2-1 conference record and a 7-10 overall record. The Wolves are bottom of the 4A Southwest with a 0-3 conference record and a 5-9 overall record.

The Lady Wolves are second in the 4A Southwest with a 2-1 conference record while they sit at 6-9 overall. The Lady Tigers are third in the 4A Northwest with a 1-2 conference record and a 5-11 overall record.

Last week, the Tigers hosted the Wolves for the annual blood drive game. The Lady Tigers defeated the Lady Wolves 43-36. The Wolves would have a late-game surge to win 69-61 over the Tigers. Check out more on that game here.