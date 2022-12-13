RSHS Boys Swimming Results from Laramie Pentathlon

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Tiger swim team kicked off their season this past weekend at the Laramie Relays and Pentathlon.

RSHS participated in two relays and came in third overall. In the 200-free relay, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, Wesley Muir, and John Spicer had a time of 1:37.48. The 500-free relay team, Wesley Muir, Timothy Stephens, Dailen Pedersen, and John Spicer, which consists of 50, 100, 150, and 200 free legs took third with a time of 4:46.90.

Seniors Spicer and Pedersen led the team swimming against more than 140 swimmers in the varsity and junior varsity divisions. Spicer won the 100 free and 50 free, came in second in the 100 backstroke, and placed third with the overall combined times. Pedersen placed 17th in the 100 free, 18th in the 100 fly, 20th in the 50 free and placed 16th with the overall combined times. Tiger Tanner Thompson came in 50th overall.

The Tigers next competitions will be in Green River on Friday and Saturday.

See the document below, for all of the results.