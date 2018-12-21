RSHS Boys Swimming Results From Rock Springs Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers hosted a home swim meet which featured eight teams that participated.

Rock Springs finished in the middle of the pack, placing fourth with 150 team points. Anthony Erramouspe placed first in the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard freestyle.

Rock Springs High School

RSHS BOYS RESULTS

200 Yard Medley Relay

3. RSHS “A” – 1:56.37

14. RSHS “B” – 2:30.51

200 Yard Freestyle

7. Conley Searle – 2:13.19

19. Ryan Nate – 2:33.04

20. Sam Smith – 2:35.86

31. Landon Atkinson – 3:11.95

200 Yard IM

6. Jeran Spicer – 2:31.97

15. Kyler Maedche – 2:56.85

DQ. Aiden Nauenburg

50 Yard Freestyle

3. Talon Thomas – 25.03

17. Anden Asper – 27.59

21. Darrien Sherwood – 28.31

23. Porter Hansen – 28.80

33. Evan Croff – 32.61

36. Quinten Gasaway – 34.33

40. John Parker – 40.45

100 Yard Butterfly

Anthony Erramouspe – 1:00.43

9. Erral Asper – 1:15.56

100 Yard Freestyle

15. Conley Searle – 1:00.20

20. Anden Asper – 1:05.18

23. Darrien Sherwood – 1:07.94

31. Evan Croff – 1:20.54

33. Quinten Gasaway – 1:23.53

35. John Parker – 1:34.77

36. Porter Hansen – 1:36.79

500 Yard Freestyle

Anthony Erramouspe – 5:33.71

5. Jeran Spicer – 6:09.28

14. Ryan Nate – 7:08.17

17. Aiden Nauenburg – 7:31.73

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. RSHS “A” – 1:46.17

13. RSHS “B” – 2:03.84

100 Yard Backstroke

8. Erral Asper – 1:12.05

11. Kyler Maeche – 1:17.33

100 Yard Breaststroke

4. Talon Thomas – 1:13.05

16. Sam Smith – 1:28.49

20. Landon Atkinson – 1:39.26

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

7. RSHS “A” – 4:26.48

12. RSHS “B” – 5:29.16

Team Scores

Green River High School – 329 Rawlins High School – 244 Riverton High School – 155 Rock Springs High School – 150 Evanston High School – 132 Sublette County – 123 Lyman High School – 110 Kemmerer High School – 72

Up Next

Rock Springs will head to the Laramie Invitational on December 28-29. You can check the RSHS Boys Swimming schedule here.