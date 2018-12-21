RSHS Boys Swimming Results From Rock Springs Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Tigers hosted a home swim meet which featured eight teams that participated.
Rock Springs finished in the middle of the pack, placing fourth with 150 team points. Anthony Erramouspe placed first in the 100 yard butterfly and the 500 yard freestyle.
Rock Springs High School
sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:
RSHS BOYS RESULTS
200 Yard Medley Relay
3. RSHS “A” – 1:56.37
14. RSHS “B” – 2:30.51
200 Yard Freestyle
7. Conley Searle – 2:13.19
19. Ryan Nate – 2:33.04
20. Sam Smith – 2:35.86
31. Landon Atkinson – 3:11.95
200 Yard IM
6. Jeran Spicer – 2:31.97
15. Kyler Maedche – 2:56.85
DQ. Aiden Nauenburg
50 Yard Freestyle
3. Talon Thomas – 25.03
17. Anden Asper – 27.59
21. Darrien Sherwood – 28.31
23. Porter Hansen – 28.80
33. Evan Croff – 32.61
36. Quinten Gasaway – 34.33
40. John Parker – 40.45
100 Yard Butterfly
- Anthony Erramouspe – 1:00.43
9. Erral Asper – 1:15.56
100 Yard Freestyle
15. Conley Searle – 1:00.20
20. Anden Asper – 1:05.18
23. Darrien Sherwood – 1:07.94
31. Evan Croff – 1:20.54
33. Quinten Gasaway – 1:23.53
35. John Parker – 1:34.77
36. Porter Hansen – 1:36.79
500 Yard Freestyle
- Anthony Erramouspe – 5:33.71
5. Jeran Spicer – 6:09.28
14. Ryan Nate – 7:08.17
17. Aiden Nauenburg – 7:31.73
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5. RSHS “A” – 1:46.17
13. RSHS “B” – 2:03.84
100 Yard Backstroke
8. Erral Asper – 1:12.05
11. Kyler Maeche – 1:17.33
100 Yard Breaststroke
4. Talon Thomas – 1:13.05
16. Sam Smith – 1:28.49
20. Landon Atkinson – 1:39.26
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
7. RSHS “A” – 4:26.48
12. RSHS “B” – 5:29.16
Team Scores
- Green River High School – 329
- Rawlins High School – 244
- Riverton High School – 155
- Rock Springs High School – 150
- Evanston High School – 132
- Sublette County – 123
- Lyman High School – 110
- Kemmerer High School – 72
Up Next
Rock Springs will head to the Laramie Invitational on December 28-29. You can check the RSHS Boys Swimming schedule here.