RSHS Cancels 2020 Tiger Town Bash, Citing COVID-19 Protocol

ROCK SPRINGS — This year’s Tiger Town Bash celebration has been canceled, according to Rock Springs High School (RSHS).

In the past, the annual event invited community members to join various RSHS athletic and activity programs to kick off the beginning of each school year. Typically, the event began with a parade from the high school and navigated towards downtown Rock Springs where coaches and program directors highlight their upcoming year.

In an effort to protect students and the community during the COVID-19 crisis, RSHS posted on Facebook to announce the cancellation of the Tiger Town Bash.

The majority of fall sports will begin this week for RSHS, including home events for tennis and golf.

You can find a full schedule of events here.