RSHS Cheer Squad Shines at Spirit Championships

LARAMIE — Rock Springs High School cheerleaders competed at the 7220 Game Day Spirit Championships hosted by the Wyoming Spirit Program on November 16.

The Tigers tied for second place as a team in the XL division and won Best Use of Stunts out of 17 teams that competed in Laramie.

Sophomore Autumn Jensen took home top honors in two individual categories. Jensen placed first out of 34 contestants in both the Tumbling and Jumping competitions.

Autumn Jensen brought back two gold medals from Laramie.

The Game Day competition is a three minute routine involving a band dance, a situational cheer, a crowd involvement cheer, and school fight song.