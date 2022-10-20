RSHS Class of 1967 Attend 55th Reunion

Those attending the reunion this year are from left to right Ann-Louise Plew, Michelle Plew, Wayne Yedimak, Linda Yedimak Pam Muir, JoLynn Morgando, Louie Muir,  Doris Lehman, Veda Kershisnik, Spencer Fox, Kenneth Utzinger, Robin Rynio Beth Ice, Kathy Giorgis, Dwight Giorgis, David Giorgis, Debora Archuleta, Bob Archuleta and Kent Porenta.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School Class of 1967 recently celebrated their 55th reunion. During the reunion, they gathered in front of a memorial tree they planted back in 1997. Headstones have been added near the tree to remember their classmates. 

