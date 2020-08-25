RSHS Cross Country | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

See you in the stands!

RSHS Cross Country Overview

Head Coach: Brad DeKrey

2019 Results: Boys team finished 8th. Girls did not have a team for state.

COACH’S CORNER

“Currently we have five boys seniors and two girls seniors. All but one boy has state cross country racing experience. We haven’t had this many seniors in a while in terms of the boys. The girls, we’re getting better in terms of numbers. This year it looks like we’ll have a full team.

This year we look solid and it’s always nice to have seniors because they are stronger and seem to have the ability to focus more. We do not have any returning all-conference runners or any all-state runners which is odd for our program.

Kayla Smith is coming back and she has ran at state the last two years. Alex Riley took last year off due to hip issues, but she’s climbing back into shape. We’re excited about those two.

For the boys, Taden Morrell and Zach Tranchitella. Mauricio Perez didn’t run last year but he ran at state as a freshmen. He too has a little experience and we hope he will move up and push the other two. We have a young man named Edmon Huang and he raced for us at state last year. Rounding out the group is Tyler Franklin. He was doing really well towards the end of the cross country season but then he ended up with a hip injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. We think he is better off now than where he came into the season.

This year is like every other program, we have a weird schedule. We aren’t going to be able to go to the big meets like we have the last 20 years. So that’s sad for some of these kids who are interested in building their resume to go run for a school. We won’t see many of the northern and eastern schools, so we’ll be localized.”

Rising Stars

Alex Riley

Kayla Smith

Zach Tranchitella

Taden Morrell

2020 RSHS CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 🏃

8/28 – @ Green River Invite

9/05 – @ Lyman

9/12 – @ Afton

9/18 – @ TBD

9/25 – @ Saratoga

9/26 – @ Jackson

10/02 – @ TBD

10/09 – Rock Springs

10/16 – WWAC Regional @ Laramie

10/24 – State @ Casper

*Bold indicates home event