RSHS Cross Country Races in Park City

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School cross country team raced at the Park City Invitational on Friday, September 28, in Park City, Utah.

The teams performed well, with the boys taking sixth place out of 18 teams, and the girls taking fourth place out of 15 teams.

There was a morning meet and an afternoon meet, in which the Tigers raced in the afternoon meet.

The top two finishers for the Tigers were David Medina with a time of 16:38 and Jayson Caudell with a time of 16:49. They placed 19th and 27th, respectively.

The top two finishers for the Lady Tigers were Hanna Shuler with a time of 19:34.9 and Shaunti Longfellow 19:39.7. They placed 9th and 11th, respectively.



Varsity Boys Results

19. David Medina 16:38.0

27. Jayson Caudell 16:49.0

38. Maricio Perez 17:01.9

60. Kolin McIrvin 17:33.5

85. Thomas Murphy 18:04.2

102. Taden Morrell 18:28.5

117. Edmon Huang 18:40.1

124. Paxton Hunt 18:52.6



Varsity Boys Team Scores

1. American Fork HS 42

2. Herriman HS 57

3. Farmington HS 80

4. Copper Hills HS 133

5. Park City HS 202

6. Rock Springs HS-WY 205

7. Wasatch HS 219

8. Clearfield HS 288

9. West Jordan HS 297

10. Grand County HS 299



JV Boys Results

109. Tobias Propst 21:14.9

121. Quinton Gordon 21:40.8

140. Quinton Gasaway 22:20.4



Varsity Girls Results

9. Hanna Shuler 19:34.9

11. Shaunti Longfellow 19:39.7

25. Syd Shannon 20:22.3

38. Hanna Crockett 21:04.2

44. Jenae Ramirez 21:20.5

51. Alex Riley 21:38.1

69. Kayla Smith 22:04.7

85. Ashlyn Wolfe 22:51.8

115. Scarlett Sisemore 24:55.5



Varsity Girls Team Scores

1. Herriman HS 74

2. Fremont HS 74

3. Farmington HS 99

4. Rock Springs HS-WY 121

5. Wasatch HS 150

6. Copper Hills HS 158

7. Brighton HS 192

8. Roy HS 221

9. Park City HS 225

10. Centennial HS-ID 233



JV Girls Results

60. Rilee Rogers 24:52.3

67. Andi Longfellow 24:57.6

136. Yesi Vicencio 26:55.1

188. Savanah Cheney 28:46.1

194. Mary McLaren 29:05.2

235. Lilie Devree 37:20.6



JV Girls Team Scores

1. Bingham HS 20

2. Herriman HS 52

3. Tooele HS 75

4. Park City HS 115

5. Brighton HS 168

6. Wasatch HS 182.5

7. Centennial HS-ID 211.5

8. Copper Hills HS 223

9. Fremont HS 225

10. Farmington HS 332

12. Rock Springs HS-WY 355