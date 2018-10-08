RSHS Cross Country Takes Third at Cheyenne Invitational

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School cross country team traveled to Cheyenne on Friday, October 5 for the Cheyenne Invitational, in which both the boys and girls varsity teams took third place.

Tigers David Medina and Jayson Caudell earned top 10 finishes, taking second and seventh place, respectively. Medina ran a time of 16:38.21 and Caudell ran a time of 17:10.84.

Hanna Shuler took seventh place for the Lady Tigers, with a time of 20:02.53.

Check below for Rock Springs’ complete results at the Cheyenne Invitational.



Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Varsity

2 Medina, David 16:38.21

7 Caudell, Jayson 17:10.84

13 Murphy, Thomas 17:56.03

32 Morrell, Taden 18:19.87

42 Druce, Kadyn 18:44.21

46 Hunt, Paxton 18:52.02

51 Huang, Edmon 19:11.31

55 McIrvin, Kolin 19:27.59



Boys Varsity Team Scores

1. Cheyenne Central High School 51

2. Natrona County High School 65

3. Rock Springs Hs-Wy 88

4. Cheyenne East High 102

5. Cheyenne South 137

6. Kelly Walsh HS 175

7. Rawlins 184

8. Newcastle Hs/Ms 197

9. Green River HS 221

10. Campbell County High School 243

11. Pine Bluffs Burns Cross Country 30



Boys JV

50. Propst, Tobias 21:39.10

51. Gasaway, Quinton 21:40.41



Girls Varsity

7. Shuler, Hanna 20:02.53

17. Shannon, Syd 21:01.77

20. Longfellow, Shaunti 21:07.72

22. Riley, Alex 21:13.71

27. Ramirez, Jenae 21:48.87

29. Sisemore, Scarlett 21:53.06

30. Crockett, Hanna 22:01.21

38. Wolfe, Ashlyn 22:16.69



Girls Varsity Team Scores

1. Natrona County High School 49

2. Cheyenne Central High School 57

3. Rock Springs Hs-Wy 89

4. Kelly Walsh HS 123

5. Campbell County High School 170

6. Rawlins 182

7. Cheyenne South 184

8. Cheyenne East High 192

9. Pine Bluffs Burns Cross Country 196

10. Torrington 244



Girls JV

9. Longfellow, Andi 23:56.88

13. Rogers, Rilee 24:18.56

24. Vicencio, Yesi 25:51.12

41. McLaren, Mary 28:04.50

47. Cheney, Savanah 30:06.12

52. Devree, Lilie 31:47.66



Girls JV Team Scores

1. Douglas High School 44

2. Glenrock High School 48

3. Cheyenne Central High School 50

4. Rock Springs Hs-Wy 102

5. Kelly Walsh HS 107