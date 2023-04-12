RSHS Culinary One Classes Named URA Volunteers of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS  The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) announced the Rock Springs High School Culinary 1 Classes as their Volunteers of the Month for March.

Under the guidance of teachers Mesa Weidle and Angela Banks, these students prepared a mini cheesecake bar for the third annual Mayor’s Arts Awards on March 31 hosted by the Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center (CFAC).

As part of their curriculum, they learn the five mother sauces, food safety and sanitation, practice knife skills, and cook a variety of foods. They also research chefs, culinary and hospitality careers, and different types of food from around the United States.

For some of the projects, they are required to make eggs Benedict, soups, French bread, breakfast pizza, crepes, and find their own recipe to cook.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the CFAC are incredibly grateful for the work done by these students and educators.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, send an email to kenneth_mccormack@rswy.net or give their office a call at 307-352-1434 to be added to the volunteer emailing list.

