RSHS Decline Lowers District’s 4-Year Grad Rates

ROCK SPRINGS — A decline in four-year graduation rates at Rock Springs High School has resulted in the district average falling, despite improvements at Black Butte High School and a perfect graduation rate at Farson-Eden High School.

The district released its four-year graduation rate data Friday afternoon, which revealed the district’s overall graduation rate declined to 77.55% from 80.2% and is below the overall state average of 83.1%. The RSHS rate declined from 79.1% to 75.75% in a decrease described by Coordinator of Communications and Community Engagement Kayla McDonald as “a slight dip.” Meanwhile, Black Butte High School’s four-year rate increased from 88.9% to 92%, while Farson-Eden recorded a 100% graduation rate.

“These results reflect the hard work of our students, the dedication of our educators and staff, and the continued support of families and the community. The district remains committed to early interventions, personalized learning, and programs that help every student thrive from freshman year through graduation,” McDonald wrote in an email to SweetwaterNOW.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

According to the district, the RSHS Class of 2025 had 303 graduates from an original freshman group of 400, with 352 seniors enrolled at the start of the 2024-2025 school year. That enrollment number includes 17 continuing seniors in the 18-21 program, five foreign exchange students, and 13 who remained enrolled but could not graduate. The one-year RSHS graduation rate for 2025, which doesn’t include the foreign exchange students and those enrolled in the 18-21 program, is 91.8%.

A press release from the district acknowledges Rock Springs High School’s four-year rate “is below our expectations” and has shared its efforts to address the situation. Those efforts include:

Implementing the Freshman Academy to provide structured support and a strong foundation for ninth-grade students

Using targeted early interventions to identify and address academic and behavioral needs as early as possible

Monitoring student progress consistently throughout all four years of high school

Providing targeted academic and credit-recovery interventions for students in grades 10–12

Supporting at-risk students through individualized plans and ongoing check-ins

Emphasizing long-term student success by aligning interventions across all grade levels, beginning with freshman year

The district says the expectation established at the start of the 2024-2025 school year remains “constant growth” toward a 100% graduation rate. It views the success seen in Farson and BBHS as the impact personalized learning, student engagement, and focused interventions. The district also says it remains committed to continuous improvement and said it will use the data “guide our work and ensure every student is supported on their path to graduation.”