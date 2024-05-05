RSHS Dominates Worland, GRHS Battles Cody’s Top-Ranked Fillies

SWEETWATER COUNTY – For the final week of the regular season, the Green River and Rock Springs Softball teams went up to Cody and Worland. Friday, Green River faced Worland while Rock Springs faced Cody. The two teams ended up falling short in their conference games while Green River managed to turn things around in their non-conference game.

Saturday saw the two Sweetwater County teams switch opponents with the Lady Tigers facing Worland and Green River facing Cody.

Rock Springs

In a stellar conclusion to the regular season, Rock Springs demonstrated dominance, tallying 29 runs while maintaining a flawless defensive record in their dual victories over Worland.

During the conference matchup, Rilynn Wester showcased her prowess with three hits in four at-bats, propelling the Rock Springs Lady Tigers to a commanding 17-0 triumph over the Worland Lady Warriors. Wester’s contributions included a double in the sixth inning, as well as singles in the fourth and third innings. Payten Soltis exhibited remarkable pitching, recording 14 strikeouts while conceding only four hits and no runs across seven innings, with just one walk.

The opening run for Rock Springs came courtesy of a double by Payten Soltis in the first inning. The Lady Tigers continued to assert their dominance, adding runs throughout the game, including a noteworthy eighth-run surge in the seventh inning, fueled by a combination of hits, errors, and disciplined plate appearances. With a total of 12 hits, Rock Springs demonstrated offensive depth, with Soltis leading the charge with three RBIs, followed by strong performances from Ruby Florencio and Rilynn Wester, each collecting three hits. Rachael Wallendorff contributed three walks, highlighting the team’s disciplined approach at the plate, which resulted in a total of seven walks. Wallendorff also showcased her speed with two stolen bases, contributing to the team’s collective four stolen bases.

In their non-conference encounter, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers showcased their offensive prowess once again, particularly in a decisive third inning where they scored seven runs, ultimately clinching a 12-0 victory over Worland. This offensive outburst featured contributions from various players, including walks and hits, highlighting the team’s versatility and depth. Rilynn Wester delivered a standout performance both on the mound and at the plate, pitching a shutout over five innings while also contributing with a crucial inside-the-park home run and three RBIs. Makyla Sweeney and Wester demonstrated their chemistry in the lineup, with each player collecting a hit while batting consecutively. The Lady Tigers’ disciplined approach at the plate was evident once again, as they accumulated a total of 15 walks.

Next for the Lady Tigers, they head to the State Softball tournament in Gillette in two weeks.

Green River

The Lady Wolves encountered a formidable opponent on Saturday as they faced the Cody Fillies, a team ranked in the top five statewide. Fresh off solid performances against the Lady Tigers the previous day, the Fillies showcased their talent, resulting in a 17-0 victory for them in the conference match. Despite the setback, Green River began to find their footing in a non-conference bout, but time constraints led to a 14-5 win for Cody, largely fueled by an explosive eight-run first inning.

Cody wasted no time establishing dominance, with Riley Simone’s double and subsequent plays netting them multiple runs in the opening inning. Emma Lindahl’s powerful homer added to the Fillies’ tally, setting the tone for a commanding performance. Although Green River managed to respond with hits, Cody’s early lead proved insurmountable.

Pitching played a pivotal role, with Riley Simone leading Cody’s charge from the mound, while Terryn Avery and Haidyn Terry shared pitching duties for Green River. Despite efforts to stem Cody’s momentum, Green River ultimately fell short, collecting 10 hits but unable to match the Fillies’ offensive output.

Noteworthy performances included Kodi Allred’s impressive 3-for-3 batting for Green River, while Summer Nielsen, Camri Lindemann, and others led Cody’s offensive charge with multiple hits and runs batted in. Cody’s disciplined approach at the plate, evident in their accumulation of seven walks, contributed to their comprehensive victory.

As of the time of publication, the Lady Wolves’ playoff hopes are still up in the air, with other schools’ games awaiting to be finalized.