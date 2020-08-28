RSHS Football | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

See you in the stands!

RSHS Football Overview

Head Coach: Mark Lenhardt – Second year as Head Coach

2019 Results: 4-6 overall record. Lost in the 2019 quarterfinals round of the playoffs.

COACH’S CORNER

“In year two of our program, we are trying to continue to improve and finish games. We were very competitive in every game we played in last year, we just had a tough time finishing games against opponents who have typically been the leaders of 4A. We need to just focus on improving everyday and hopefully the growth will be enough to play better in critical situations.

We will continue to try and run the football effectively to set up our play-action pass and control the tempo of the game. We need to find a way to be more explosive at times so we don’t have to work so hard to score. It is very difficult to put together 10-14 play drives consistently and if we can get a few more big plays that will help out a great deal. We will try and stay balanced and make the defensive cover the whole field with multiple formations and a good mix of plays.

We will be multiple on the defensive side of the ball as well. We will try and mix fronts and coverages and always give the offense something new to look at week to week. We bring back most of our linebacking corps and that should help to get everyone lined up properly and communication better. That is essential to playing defense in modern day football. Getting lined up properly is tough with all the formations and the creative stuff people are doing on offense now days.”

Rising Stars

Collin Madsen RB/LB (Senior)

Kyan DeBernardi OL/DL (Senior)

Issac Shoenfeld TE/DE (Junior)

2020 RSHS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 🏈

8/28 – @ Campbell County – 7 pm

9/4 – vs. Thunder Basin – 6 pm

9/11 – @ Kelly Walsh – 6 pm

9/18 – vs. Sheridan – 6 pm

9/25 – @ Natrona – 6 pm

10/2 – vs. Laramie 6 pm (Homecoming)

10/9 – @ Cheyenne South – 6 pm

10/16 – @ Cheyenne Central – 6 pm

10/23 – vs. Cheyenne East – 6 pm

*Bold indicates home game