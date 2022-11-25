RSHS Football All-Conference and All-State Selections Recognized

ROCK SPRINGS — With the completion of the 2022 4A football season, this year’s All-Conference and All-State selections were named.
The Rock Springs Tigers had strong representation in this year’s honors. Congratulations on a great season!
1st Team All-Conference – Offense
Tight End – Trenten Butcher
● Receiving: 30 receptions for 335 yards, 2 touchdowns
● Rushing: 20 attempts for 102 yards, 3 touchdowns
Wide Receiver – Goodness Okere
● Receiving: 35 receptions for 509 yards, 2 touchdowns
● Rushing: 27 attempts for 119, 2 touchdowns
Offensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett
● 4-year starter
● 2X All-Conference selection
Running Back – Brycen Coombs
● Rushing: 97 attempts for 711 yards; 8 touchdowns
● Receiving: 39 receptions for 282 yards
At-Large – Michael Faigl
● Passing: 167/262 (school record), 63.7% completion, 1,925 yards (school
record), 12 touchdowns
● Rushing: 117 attempts for 328 yards: 9 touchdowns
● All-Purpose Offense: 381 attempts (school record), 227 yards/game (school record), total yards 2,270 (school record), most passing yards in single game 349 (school record)
1st Team All-Conference – Defense
Defensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett
● 41.5 total tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery
2nd Team All-Conference
Wide Receiver & Defensive Back – Kael Anderson
Quarterback – Michael Faigl
Offensive Linemen – Ethan Saunders
Linebacker & Punter – Trenten Butcher
Defensive Linemen – Goodness Okere
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Offensive Linemen – Pablo Mesa
Kicking Specialist – Michael Rubich
1st Team All-State Offense
Offensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett
● 4-year starter
● 2X All-Conference selection
● 2X All-State selection
2nd Team All-State
Tight End – Trenten Butcher
Wide Receiver – Goodness Okere
Running Back – Brycen Coombs
At-Large – Michael Faigl
Defensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett