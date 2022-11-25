RSHS Football All-Conference and All-State Selections Recognized

ROCK SPRINGS — With the completion of the 2022 4A football season, this year’s All-Conference and All-State selections were named.

The Rock Springs Tigers had strong representation in this year’s honors. Congratulations on a great season!

1st Team All-Conference – Offense

Tight End – Trenten Butcher

● Receiving: 30 receptions for 335 yards, 2 touchdowns

● Rushing: 20 attempts for 102 yards, 3 touchdowns

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Wide Receiver – Goodness Okere

● Receiving: 35 receptions for 509 yards, 2 touchdowns

● Rushing: 27 attempts for 119, 2 touchdowns

Offensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett

● 4-year starter

● 2X All-Conference selection

Running Back – Brycen Coombs

● Rushing: 97 attempts for 711 yards; 8 touchdowns

● Receiving: 39 receptions for 282 yards

At-Large – Michael Faigl

● Passing: 167/262 (school record), 63.7% completion, 1,925 yards (school

record), 12 touchdowns

● Rushing: 117 attempts for 328 yards: 9 touchdowns

● All-Purpose Offense: 381 attempts (school record), 227 yards/game (school record), total yards 2,270 (school record), most passing yards in single game 349 (school record)

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

1st Team All-Conference – Defense

Defensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett

● 41.5 total tackles, 2 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery

2nd Team All-Conference

Wide Receiver & Defensive Back – Kael Anderson

Quarterback – Michael Faigl

Offensive Linemen – Ethan Saunders

Linebacker & Punter – Trenten Butcher

Defensive Linemen – Goodness Okere

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Offensive Linemen – Pablo Mesa

Kicking Specialist – Michael Rubich

1st Team All-State Offense

Offensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett

● 4-year starter

● 2X All-Conference selection

● 2X All-State selection

2nd Team All-State

Tight End – Trenten Butcher

Wide Receiver – Goodness Okere

Running Back – Brycen Coombs

At-Large – Michael Faigl

Defensive Linemen – Carter McBurnett