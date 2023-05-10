RSHS Football Announces Theodore Holmstrom as New Head Coach

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School and Sweetwater County School District No. 1 have announced that Theodore Holmstrom will be the new Head Football Coach for the 2023-2024 school year.

Holmstrom comes to Rock Springs from Mobridge Pollack High School in South Dakota. Although he is originally from Michigan, Coach Holmstrom has experience in Wyoming, having served as the head coach in Lyman before moving to Michigan and then to South Dakota.

With over 40 years of football coaching experience, Coach Holmstrom brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the team. He is committed to not only growing the football program but also helping his players become great student-athletes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Coach Holmstrom has had a successful coaching career, with highlights including leading Mobridge Pollock High School to the playoffs after they missed out the previous year, and leading Hancock Central High in Michigan to the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons, breaking the school’s offensive records in the process.

His tenure at Lyman High School in Wyoming was also impressive, winning 11 games, reaching the State Championship, and shutting out five opponents. His offense was ranked number one in passing yards and total offensive yards in the state of Wyoming, breaking the school’s offensive records for points and total yards gained in a season.

Coach Holmstrom’s experience extends beyond high school football. He has served as an assistant coach at Michigan Technological University for three tenures and three different head coaches. He has also coached American football clinics in Finland and Germany.

Coach Holmstrom’s football journey began in 1983 when he walked on as a wide receiver at Northern Michigan University. He also played wide receiver and defensive end at Marquette Senior High School in Michigan from 1977 to 1980.

RSHS will announce a meet and greet event for the new coach during the summer. More information on this event will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.