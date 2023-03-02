RSHS Football Coach Mark Lenhardt Resigns

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School football coach Mark Lenhardt announced his resignation from the team on Thursday afternoon after accepting a head coaching job with the Riverton Wolverines.

“I have loved working with the players and the parents here and you have always been very fair to me and allowed me to coach your kids very hard and to the best of my ability,” Lenhardt said in a statement.

The resignation ends a four-year tenure under Lenhardt, who came to Rock Springs from Torrington in 2019 for his first 4A coaching gig. During those four years, the Tigers made the playoffs and finished as state runner-up in 2021 with a 10-2 record on the season. It was the first time Rock Springs had played in a championship game since 2001.

Lenhardt exits with an overall record of 22-20 as head coach of the Tigers.

“The hardest part about moving on is that you feel as though you are letting people down that you greatly care about and for that I am truly sorry,” Lenhardt said. “I love these players, parents and coaches which have made my life so fulfilling and hopefully they can take something from our experience together to enhance their lives and future.”

Next season, Lenhardt will serve as a head coach in 3A at Riverton. Part of his decision in taking the Wolverines job was to let his wife take a step towards advancing her career and he wanted to be more involved with his kids’ activities.

“For a large part of Kim’s and my marriage she has had to move where my opportunities existed and it is time for her career to become more important and watch her chase her career dreams as well,” Lenhardt said.

You can read the full resignation statement from Lenhardt below: