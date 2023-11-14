RSHS Football Coach Resigns, Search for New Coach to Begin Soon

UPDATE — As of 10:56 a.m., Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern responded to SweetwaterNOW’s inquiry about Holmstrom’s resignation, stating that the district “does not comment publicly on confidential employment matters.”

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School football head coach Theodore Holmstrom submitted his resignation from his coaching and teaching duties, and a search for the next RSHS coach will begin soon.

Holmstrom, who was hired by Rock Springs in May of 2023, said he has decided to return to Michigan, where his family continues to live.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Ultimately, we decided that this is the best decision for our family,” Holmstrom said. “I appreciated this opportunity in Rock Springs, and I want to thank the coaches, staff and, especially, the athletes I was privileged to coach and students I was privileged to teach.”

Holmstrom’s teaching duties are being covered by existing staff. RSHS Athletic Director Byron Bolen said he is now preparing for the coaching search.

“I know how important this decision is, and we’re going to take the time to do the most careful, thorough search possible, with our student-athletes being our top priority,” Bolen said. “When I joined Rock Springs as AD in May, I said that a strong athletics program can benefit not only the student-athletes but the entire school, staff, families and community. That belief has only been reinforced in my time at RSHS. I look forward to sharing information about this search when I can.”

SweetwaterNOW has reached out to Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for comment.