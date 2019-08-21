RSHS Football Player Life Flighted After Scrimmage Injury

ROCK SPRINGS — Jaciel Granados, a student at Rock Springs High School, was life flighted to Salt Lake City on August 17 after sustaining a serious head injury during a football scrimmage.

Doctors performed emergency surgery to relieve pressure from bleeding around Jaciel’s brain. He was in a medically induced coma, but it’s reported he is now responsive and his recovery is exceeding doctor’s expectations for the type of injury he suffered.

Several fundraising efforts have been established to help support Jaciel’s recovery and medical expenses.

Bracelets with the message JACIEL STRONG will soon be available at Sidekicks Book Bar, The Chill Grill, Whisler Chevrolet and Antojitos Mi Pueblito to purchase for $5 each.

The owners of Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies, Doug Elkins, Misty Bomba and their families, along with Wyoming Raised and Wyoming Raised Apparel & Gifts and family are donating a 22LR rifle to help with medical expenses.

You can enter a raffle for the gun by purchasing board squares and both the board and gun are on display at Elk Bomb Shooting Supply, 2400 Foothill Blvd. To purchase a square, you can also contact Debi Knezovich on Facebook.

There is an account open at Rock Springs National Bank to help support Jaciel. Checks should be made to “Jaciel Granados Medical Fund.”

A fundraiser has also been started on Facebook.