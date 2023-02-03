RSHS Future Business Leaders of America to Host Clothing Drive

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) is hosting a community clothing drive next week and are asking residents for help.

FBLA Advisor Jordan Erspamer said the RSHS FLBA decided to participate in the statewide community service project. All FBLA chapters throughout the state of Wyoming have been asked to participate in a clothing drive for this year’s project.

“This is also a competition between all of the chapters within the state of Wyoming, so we are hoping to out collect the rest of the chapters in the state,” Erspamer said.

While the group is open to donating to any group in need, at this time they intend to give the majority of the donations to Head Start, Young at Heart, schools and local churches.

The group is collecting all sizes of clothing and is specifically asking for coats, hats, jackets, shirts, pants, snow boots and packaged socks. The donations can be new or slightly used, however any socks or underwear must be new. Those interested in donating can simply drop off their items at one of the donation locations listed below. FBLA will be collecting the items from February 6-10.

Clothing Donation Locations

Eastside Elementary School

Rock Springs Junior High

Stagecoach Elementary School

Rock Springs High School

Sage Elementary School

First Choice Ford

Sweetwater Fire District #1

WyHy (which used to be Sweetwater Federal Credit Union)

Throughout the donation process, students will learn event management and planning, inventory and tracking of items, how charitable donations work and other important skills, Erspamer said. All of the donations will be delivered by February 17.