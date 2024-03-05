RSHS Girls Basketball Coach Relieved of Coaching Duties the Week of State Basketball

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs girls’ basketball coach, Ramiro Candelaria has been released from his duties as head coach. Assistant Coach and teacher of over 25 years at SWCSD #1 Mike Swenson will be the interim head coach as the Lady Tigers head to the state basketball tournament in Casper this week.

The reason for the departure involves personnel matters so the district will not provide further details or any further comment at this time.

The District remains committed to acting in the best interest of its student-athletes and extends its wishes to the Lady Tigers the best at the state tournament.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

While the district has not opted to release additional information, spectators on the Rock Springs side of the court during the Green River and Rock Springs game at the 4A West Regional Tournament held up a sign expressing displeasure with the coach.

SweetwaterNOW will keep you updated with any information as it becomes available.