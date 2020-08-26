RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

See you in the stands!

RSHS Girls Swimming and Diving Overview

Head Coach: Ron DeFauw

2019 Results: Finished seventh at state.

COACH’S CORNER

“We’re returning a double state champion in Abi Robinson-Kim. Even with two qualifiers not returning, we still have seven returning qualifiers. I like what I’ve seen out of the Freshmen class so far. We’re going to be tough to beat.

Our strong point is anything Abi swims. She won state by a mile, she destroyed the 200 IM and barely won the backstroke. Abi is also probably the best breastroker in the state and maybe flyer too. One of the best sprint freestylers in the state also. After Abi, we’re strong in the breaststroke with Kiley Walker and Morgen Forbush, both coming back having competed at state last year. Chloe Butcher and Leah Moser swim almost exclusively freestyle events at every distance. Both of them qualified at every distance last year. Both of them made it into our top 10 list.

We have some power on this team. Diving is a strong suit for us as well. Myla Ruiz had a great year last year. Todd is very pleased with his freshmen that are coming out. That’s why when we did cuts we kept six divers because they have potential.

Due to the COVID crisis, we’re more out of shape now than we ever have been. We have a lot of work to do, but we are probably not unique that way. Most of our competitors had pools open in late May and we did not.

We’re better than average. With Abby as our foundation, with the rest of the junior class, we’re pretty solid.”

Rising Stars

Abi Robinson-Kim

Chloe Butcher

Leah Moser

Myla Ruiz

Kiley Walker

2020 RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING SCHEDULE 🏊‍♀️

8/29 – @ Rawlins – TBD

9/05 – @ Green River – TBD

9/11 – @ Laramie – TBD

9/12 – @ Cheyenne South – TBD

9/18 – vs. Rawlins/Riverton/Evanston – 4 pm

9/19 – @ Green River – TBD

9/26 – @ Evanston – TBD

10/02 – @ Laramie – TBD

10/03 – @ Cheyenne East – TBD

10/08 – vs. Sublette County Schools – 5 pm

10/09 – vs. Lyman/Evanston/Rawlins – 4 pm

10/10 – @ Rawlins – TBD

10/17 – @ Evanston – 10 am

10/23-24 – Conference @ Rock Springs – TBD

10/29 – @ Pinedale (Last Chance) – TBD

11/05-07 – State @ Laramie – TBD

*Bold indicates home event