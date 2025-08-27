RSHS Golf To Host Six Competitors at Rock Springs Invite

ROCK SPRINGS — High school golfers from across western Wyoming will converge at White Mountain Golf Course later this week as Rock Springs High School hosts its home tournament.

The two-day invite is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Aug. 28–29, with play beginning at 1 p.m. on day one and an 8 a.m. shotgun start on day two.

Competing schools include Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lyman, Pinedale, Rock Springs, and Star Valley.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

The event marks an early-season test for Sweetwater County teams. Rock Springs enters after back-to-back strong outings from senior standout TJ Atkinson, who claimed the individual boys title at the Star Valley Invitational and placed third at the Rawlins Invite. On the girls side, Rock Springs has been led by Ava Doerr, who finished fifth in Rawlins, and Jalen Agudu, who posted a top-10 finish.

Green River has also shown steady improvement under new head coach Nate Loe. Adam Robertson has led the Wolves with top-five finishes in both season-opening tournaments, while teammates Roman Brown and Jacoby Bundy have provided depth in the lineup.