RSHS Graduate Becomes Nurse Practitioner at MHSC

ROCK SPRINGS — Marianna Tolhurst, FNP-BC, was among the first class to graduate from Rock Springs High School’s Health Academy. Along that path, she is now taking her first steps as a nurse practitioner for Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Tolhurst, a Rock Springs native, has worked for the hospital since 2017 as a nurse in multiple departments. She’ll now take on the role of a nurse practitioner at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center’s Medical Oncology unit.

“When the opportunity to serve our community in medical oncology arose, I felt both hesitant and excited,” Tolhurst said. “I have a strong interest in internal medicine, and medical oncology is a subspecialty of that; however, I had no prior experience in this area. I spent time with Dr. (Banu) Symington to better understand the department, the role, and the available resources. That experience confirmed that this was the right choice for me, and I look forward to compassionately serving our community in this specialty.”

“We are excited to welcome Marianna to the Oncology team. Her passion for patient-centered care and dedication to supporting patients and families throughout their cancer journey make her a wonderful addition to our Cancer Center,” Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden said.

“Marianna will enhance the exceptional care we deliver to our patients every day,” Quickenden said.

Tolhurst said she has always had a strong interest in healthcare.

“For much of my childhood, I wanted to become a dentist, and was fascinated by how something as small as a tooth infection could lead to sepsis,” she said. “The (RSHS) Health Academy gave me the opportunity to job shadow in various clinics and at the hospital. Those experiences helped me refine my career path.”

Tolhurst received an Associate Degree of Science, Associate Degree of Arts, and an Associate Degree of Nursing from Western Wyoming Community College. She received a Bachelor of Nursing from the University of Wyoming and a Master’s in Nursing from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. Tolhurst is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Nurses Credentialing Center, holding the credentials FNP-C and FNP-BC.

While working at Sweetwater Memorial in 2017, she received the Wyoming Nurses’ Association Southwest Region Rising Star-Student Nurse. She received the award as a result of her “ability, drive and desire to care for patients. She collaborates with providers with ease while advocating for her patients. She uses time management and critical thinking skills to care for her patients. During clinicals, she could help other students and would ask for a higher load. She strives to have a great understanding of pathophysiology, pharmacology, nursing interventions and is a go to when trying to understand the nurse’s role in situations.”

When she’s not at work, she and her husband, and their oldest child, work out by doing Cross Fit.

“I also enjoy audiobooks, music, and making sourdough bread,” she said. “I love hiking, being outdoors, traveling – whether exploring somewhere new, visiting family in Mexico, or going to Disneyland.”