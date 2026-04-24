RSHS Graduate Wins UW Rookie of the Year

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming cheerleader Ireland Lew, a 2025 Rock Springs High School graduate, has been named the program’s Rookie of the Year.

Lew signed with Wyoming’s cheer program last spring after a successful career on the Tiger Cheer squad at Rock Springs High School. At the time of her signing, she said her decision to continue cheering at the collegiate level came from a deep love for the sport. She had also expressed excitement about cheering at War Memorial Stadium and meeting new teammates.

Now in her first year, Lew has made good on that promise, earning Rookie of the Year honors among her peers. Her mother, Mandi Lew, said her daughter’s enthusiasm for the sport has not faded.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“She still loves to cheer for football games,” Mandi Lew said.

The recognition has not slowed Ireland down. She is set to spend the summer coaching high school cheerleaders at camps through the Universal Cheer Association, an organization she knows well, having competed in UCA events twice prior to her collegiate career.

Off the mat, Lew has also made changes to her academic path, switching her major from health sciences to business with a minor in entrepreneurship.