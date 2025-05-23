RSHS to Graduate 330 at Tuesday Commencement

ROCK SPRINGS – More than 300 seniors will receive their diplomas from Rock Springs High School Tuesday evening.

The commencement ceremony takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the high school. 

RSHS Principal Benjamin Straka said the school has 330 graduates this year, with 21 students on the Principal’s Honor Roll, which requires students to have a 4.0 grade point average.

Straka said 63 students met the Honors and Performance levels of the Hathaway Scholarship. The Honors level awards a student with a maximum of $1,680 per semester towards enrollment to a Wyoming community college or the University of Wyoming and requires a GPA of at least 3.5 and an ACT score of 25 or higher. The Performance level awards students with a maximum award of $1,240 per semester and requires a GPA of at least 3.0 and an ACT score of 21.

This year’s valedictorian is Conner Murray, while the salutatorian is Bradoc Powell.

