RSHS Indoor Track Team Takes First Place in Several Events at Weber State Invitational

OGDEN, Utah — The Rock Springs High School Indoor Track and Field team crossed over the state border to neighboring Utah for the 2020 Weber State Indoor Invitational. Rock Springs was one of several Wyoming high schools at the meet which took place Jan. 31 through Feb. 1.

Alyssa Bedard blazed through several events. She won the 55 meter with a time of 7.36 and followed up with another victory in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.47. In the 200 meter, she nearly took home a third victory, but finished in second place with a 26.67 finish.

Another Lady Tiger took home a first place prize. Celeste Keelin sat at the top of the girl’s shot put standings. Keelin led the way with a throw of 36.50 feet.

On the boy’s side, Seth Hymas leaped his way to the top of the boy’s long jump. Hymas finished in first place with a 20-foot 11.25-inch performance.

The Tigers’ relay team came up big in the 4×400 with a fourth place finish. Emmanuel Odogwu, Jackson Peek, Destry Stevenson and Tyler Franklin finished with a time of 3:46.90.

To see full results from the meet, click here.

Rock Springs will compete in the Utah Distance Challenge on Friday, Feb. 7, in Kearns, Utah.