RSHS’ Josh Sain Signs to Play Football at Hamline University

ROCK SPRINGS – Josh Sain from Rock Springs High School signed to play football as a Piper at Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The Hamline Pipers are an NCAA DIII team and the college provides many internship opportunities which was one of Sain’s reasons for choosing the Pipers. Sain also mentioned that there are some internship opportunities with the Minnesota Vikings NFL team throughout the school.

In Sain’s senior year at RSHS, he played linebacker and was a top 40 player in 4A Football in Wyoming in defensive points per game with 7.8. He finished the year with 50 tackles in 10 games played. Sain was also a wrestler for the Tigers

At the college level, Sain is planning to move to the nickelback position and is also looking to bulk up to 180 pounds for his freshman year.

Sain stated that he plans to take his knowledge of the game to the next level and pair this with his ability to fight through adversity that he gained in his wrestling career at RSHS.

Sain’s favorite memory from football at RSHS was making state his sophomore year and playing on UW’s field.

