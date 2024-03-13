RSHS’ Kassidi Webb Signed to Play Soccer In Powell

Kassidi Webb signing to play girls' soccer for Northwest College with her coaches and family. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – Kassidi Webb from Rock Springs High School has signed to play soccer for Northwest College. Webb plays midfielder and defense and is in her senior year as a Rock Springs Lady Tiger. Webb has been awarded second-team All-Conference in her freshman, sophomore, and junior years. She was a team captain last year.

Webb chose to play soccer at Northwest College because she loves their soccer program but she was also drawn to their education opportunities. She plans to study criminal justice and Northwest offers a bachelor’s degree in the subject while most of the other junior colleges in Wyoming only offer an associate’s degree.

Webb’s favorite memory from soccer is winning the state championship as a freshman in high school. She elaborated on what she wished she could go back in time and tell her younger self.

I would tell myself to have more fun and to not stress out as much about the little things. – Kassidi Webb

