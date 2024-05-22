RSHS Lady Tigers Basketball Welcomes Mike Swenson as Head Coach

Mike Swenson has been hired to be the head coach for the RSHS girls basketball team. Courtesy photo

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has announced the Lady Tigers basketball team is welcoming Mike Swenson has its new head coach.

Swenson, who was an assistant coach at the time, stepped in as interim head coach the week the girls competed in the state championship tournament. Now, he will be taking on the position as the team hopes to build on their previous season where they made it state for the first time in two years.

“Coach Swenson is a dedicated and passionate basketball coach currently serving as the head girls basketball coach at Rock Springs High School. With a career spanning over 25 years, Swenson has established himself as a respected figure in the Wyoming basketball community,” RSHS said.

Swenson’s roots are deep in Rock Springs, having been raised here, and teaching in Sweetwater County School District No. 1 for 25 years. He developed a love for basketball at a young age, and he began coaching when he took on the role of head coach for the RSHS boys basketball program from 2006-2010.

Since then, he has coached women’s basketball at Western Wyoming Community College for 12 years, five of which he was the head coach.

Off the court, Swenson coaches junior high football and track and field. In his free time, Swenson enjoys spending time with his family, and studying the latest trends and strategies in coaching.