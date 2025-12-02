RSHS Locked Down Due to Vehicle Backfire

ROCK SPRINGS — A backfiring vehicle is being blamed for a lockdown at Rock Springs High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, the incident occurred during the last minutes of the lunch period. Administrators were notified of a vehicle backfiring somewhere near the campus. In accordance with the district’s standard response protocol, the building was placed into a temporary lockdown while an investigation into the source of the noise was initiated. School administration and unnamed law enforcement investigated the incident.

According to the district, students remained safe in supervised locations during the incident. The lockdown was later lifted and students returned to their regular classes.