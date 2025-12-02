RSHS Locked Down Due to Vehicle Backfire

RSHS Locked Down Due to Vehicle Backfire

ROCK SPRINGS — A backfiring vehicle is being blamed for a lockdown at Rock Springs High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to the district, the incident occurred during the last minutes of the lunch period. Administrators were notified of a vehicle backfiring somewhere near the campus. In accordance with the district’s standard response protocol, the building was placed into a temporary lockdown while an investigation into the source of the noise was initiated. School administration and unnamed law enforcement investigated the incident.

According to the district, students remained safe in supervised locations during the incident. The lockdown was later lifted and students returned to their regular classes.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Commissioners Decline to Support 2026 6th Penny Tax Continuation

Commissioners Decline to Support 2026 6th Penny Tax Continuation

The Pony Express Christmas Card Ride

The Pony Express Christmas Card Ride

Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting Nov. 30

Trooper Involved in Fatal Shooting Nov. 30

Highway Patrol Rescues Teen from Alleged Kidnappers Saturday

Highway Patrol Rescues Teen from Alleged Kidnappers Saturday