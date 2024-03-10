RSHS Pole Vaulter Signs with Idaho State University

Maddix Blazovich, surrounded by his family, signs a letter of intent to compete as a pole vaulter for Idaho State University.

Rock Springs High School

ROCK SPRINGS — A Rock Springs High School pole vaulter will reach new heights after graduation when he starts competing for Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho.

Maddix Blazovich signed a letter of intent committing to the university’s track and field program Thursday afternoon with coaches, family, and friends in attendance. ISU’s mascot and colors won’t be unfamiliar to Holmes, as the university’s mascot are the bangles and the school’s colors are orange and black.

Blazovich said ISU stood out to him because of the investment the university makes in its track and field program, saying he’s excited to see the difference in the attention paid to track and field. Along with that added focus on track, Blazovich said the coach also stood out while he was weighing his options on where to compete.

“I really, really like the coach a lot,” he said.

Blazovich said he’s not sure what he wants to study, thinking he may seek a business degree and voiced interest in the firefighter courses offered at ISU.

Blazovich earned a state championship in the pole vault during the indoor track championships in Gillette March 1 and 2. His championship height was 16 feet.

For Blazovich, pole vaulting is something he has enjoyed since he was a child when his neighbor John Lesko held the bar for him to practice on. Lesko formerly held the Rock Springs High School record in the pole vault, with Blazovich being the one to break it. Blazovich said breaking Lasko’s record was always the goal and credits Lasko with helping him achieve that goal.

As he looks to improve on his personal best during the upcoming outdoor track season, Blazovich intends to enjoy the season to the fullest.

“I’ll see what I can do,” he said.