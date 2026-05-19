RSHS Promotes Nandrup To Head Coach

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has turned to a familiar face to lead its tennis program, announcing that assistant coach Haylie Nandrup will take over as the Tigers’ head coach beginning with the 2026-27 season.

According to a statement released by Rock Springs High School, Nandrup brings a strong competitive and coaching background to the position. She is a Wyoming Tennis Association coach with four years of varsity and national coaching experience and previously competed as a No. 1 singles and doubles player as well as a USTA junior singles competitor.

Nandrup has already spent time on the Tigers’ coaching staff as an assistant coach, helping guide five teams to regional championships and four teams to state semifinal appearances during her tenure.

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RSHS, in a statement released on Facebook, said her experience and commitment to student-athlete development made her the ideal choice to lead the program moving forward.

“Coach Nandrup is dedicated to developing competitive, positive student-athletes both on and off the court,” the school said.