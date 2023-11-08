RSHS Seniors Announce Period Supplies Drive to Support Students

ROCK SPRINGS — A group of Rock Springs High School Health Academy seniors will host an upcoming period supplies drive aimed at supporting Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students.

RSHS Health Academy students are working on their senior projects, and one group has created the Women’s Health Project, who are launching the period supplies drive. The Period Supplies Drive will be Nov. 9-16, and will provide essential menstrual products to students, ensuring their access to these necessities without any financial burden.

Donation drop-off locations are located at: Rock Springs High School and Satellite School, Walmart, Rock Springs Smith’s, United Way of Southwest Wyoming, Rock Springs Library and White Mountain Library.

Period poverty is a pressing issue faced by many young individuals, hindering their ability to fully engage in their education, the group said. By organizing this period supplies drive, the Women’s Health Project aims to alleviate this concern and empower students to focus on their studies, sports and extracurricular activities without worry.

“In addition to period poverty there are times when students are simply caught off-guard and in need of period supplies or change of clothes. I personally know of students that have had to wait in the nurse’s office until a family member or relative could be reached,” project leader Presley Frink said.

The Women’s Health Project invites community members, businesses and organizations to join them in this endeavor. Donations of menstrual products, including pads, tampons, menstrual cups and hygiene wipes, are greatly appreciated. Monetary contributions are also accepted, allowing the group to purchase additional supplies and reach even more students.

According to State of the Period, without period products, students are more likely to miss school. Four in five teens reported either having missed class time or knew a classmate who missed class because they did not have access to period products.

The Women’s Health Project is grateful for the support of the community in making this initiative a success. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of students, providing the resources necessary for their success.