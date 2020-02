ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School basketball teams recognized seniors and their families during Friday night’s games against Kelly Walsh.

A total of 11 seniors were recognized for their hard work, commitment and effort. Each senior was introduced to the crowd with their accomplishments in high school along with their future plans after graduating.

Below are photos of each senior.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Braxton Patterson

Bradlie Hunsaker

Jayson Caudell

Favor Okere

Tyson Davenport

Payton Reese and Justis Reese

Camryn Pierantoni

Makalie Mignerey

Aislyn Pecolar

Makailey Johnson