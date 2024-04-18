RSHS Softball and Soccer Host Highly Ranked Opponents

ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Tigers’ softball and soccer teams have a tough weekend upcoming. For the soccer teams, they host Jackson Friday with the girls varsity match starting up at 3 p.m. and the boys at 5 p.m.

TRN Media will live-stream video coverage of the soccer games against Jackson. You can find the live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Jackson’s girls come into the game as the second-ranked team on WyoPreps’ latest Coaches and Media Soccer Poll, garnering four first-place votes. They are also currently ranked second in the 4A West standings with a 3-1-2 conference record and a 4-1-2 overall record.

For the Lady Tigers, they are currently unranked but have received one top-five vote. They hold the fifth spot in the 4A West with a 2-3-1 conference record and a 4-3-1 overall record. Despite them being unranked, they have a top defense only allowing 1.4 goals per game and they have already posted three shutouts on the year.

For the Jackson boys, they are ranked third in the state with one first-place vote. They boast a 5-1 conference record and a 6-1 overall record to rank second in the 4A West.

Rock Springs is ranked right behind them in the 4A West with a 4-2 conference record and a 5-3 overall record. Despite being right behind Jackson in the conference ranking, the Tigers are unranked in the latest polls receiving just two top-five votes. Similar to the Lady Tigers, the Rock Springs boys have a top defense, allowing just 1.5 goals per game including two shutouts.

After the home game Friday, Rock Springs hits the road Saturday to face Star Valley.

For the Lady Tigers Softball Team, they host Kelly Walsh Friday with their conference game at 3:30 p.m. and Natrona County on Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

The Natrona County game is also going to be live-streamed with TRN Media and you can find the games at the same links provided for the soccer games above.

This is the second time this year Rock Springs faces the two Casper schools. The Lady Tigers currently have a 2-0 advantage in their conference games against them. For more on the previous games against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County, click here.