RSHS Speech and Debate Sees Standout Performances in Cheyenne

Photo courtesy of RSHS Speech and Debate

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team competed at the Bison Stampede tournament at Cheyenne South High School this past weekend.

The team had a great performance at the tournament, with a few highlights among the team members.

The top finisher for the Talking Tigers was Clarine Luzmoor, taking 1st place in Varsity Extemporaneous Speaking. Bailey Anderson took 2nd in Varsity Congressional Debate, and Izzy Hale was 3rd place in Varsity Lincoln Douglas Debate.

Also showing great performances included Laila Copenbarger who finished in 4th place in the Novice Informative Speaking, and Rachell Rodriguez who took 5th in Novice Extemporaneous Speaking.

The speech and debate team will be attending a tournament at Green River High School this Friday and Saturday.

Photo courtesy of RSHS Speech and Debate

