RSHS Speech and Debate Takes 3rd Place at State

The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team took 3rd at state for 4A. Photo courtesy of RSHS speech and debate

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team had a strong performance at the state championships March 7-9, finishing in third place in 4A.

The Wyoming High School Speech and Debate Association joined with the Wyoming High School Activities Association to run the annual state tournament in Cheyenne March 7-9. Thirty-three schools attended the tournament with over 459 individual entries. Rock Springs took third in the 4A sweepstakes, coming behind only Cheyenne East who won the sweepstakes for the second year in a row, and Cheyenne Central.

RSHS took home individual state championship titles in three events, including Dawson Fantin for Drama Interpretation, Clara Luzmoor for Extemporaneous Speaking, and Ryan Madsen and Izzy Hale for Policy Debate.

Ash Bennett and Clara Luzmoor took third place in Public Forum Debate, and Ash Bennett took fifth place in Poetry. Additionally, Jeremiah Bear was a semi-finalist in Program Oral Interpretation, and Gavin Robbins was a semi-finalist in Lincoln Douglas Debate.