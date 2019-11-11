RSHS State Swimming and Diving Results

GILLETTE — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers swimming and diving team took the trek to Gillette over the weekend to participate in the 4A state meet.

Rock Springs finished seventh as a team and brought home two individual state titles. Abi Robinson-Kim was crowned the two titles in the 200 IM and 100 Back.

Below are the final results from Saturday’s events.

Rock Springs High School

200 Medley Relay

8. Laura Parker, Payton Miller, Abi Robinson-Kim, Leah Moser – 1:59.69

200 IM

1. Abi Robinson-Kim – 2:08.72

9. Payton Miller – 2:23.44

1 Meter Diving

9. Myla Ruiz – 320.80

500 Free

10. Payton Miller – 5:52.33

200 Free Relay

10. Laura Parker, Leah Moser, Kiley Walker, Chloe Butcher – 1:52.21

100 Back

1. Abi Robinson-Kim – 58.70

400 Free Relay

8. Abi Robinson-Kim, Chloe Butcher, Payton Miller, Leah Moser – 4:03.15

Team Results

1. Laramie High School – 348

2. Green River High School – 208

3. Cheyenne Central High School – 191

4. Campbell County High School – 172

5. Sheridan High School – 98

6. Cheyenne South High School – 82

7. Kelly Walsh High School – 69

7. Rock Springs High School – 69

9. Jackson Hole High School – 43

10. Thunder Basin High School – 39

11. Cheyenne East High School – 37

12. Natrona County High School – 25

13. Evanston High School – 13