RSHS State Volleyball: Scores, Recaps and Updates

CASPER — After qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in seven years, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team heads up to Casper to compete for a state title. The state tournament begins on Thursday, November 7, and finishes on Saturday, November 9.

Rock Springs enters the tournament as a number two seed in the west conference. The Lady Tigers earned the second seed after a 2-1 record during regionals last week in Cody. The team also finished the regular season with a record of 23-8.

Rock Springs High School

Thursday, November 7, 2019

#2 Rock Springs 0 vs #3 Thunder Basin 3 – 25-16, 25-17, 25-22

The Lady Tigers’ first-round matchup against the Lady Bolts on Thursday evening ended Rock Springs’ chances at a state title. Thunder Basin swept the Lady Tigers in three sets. Rock Springs will now compete in the consolation bracket.

Rock Springs struggled to find scoring runs throughout Thursday’s opening match. In the first set, Thunder Basin took a 25-16 victory and carried that momentum into the second set with a 25-17 performance.

In the third set, the Lady Tigers did make a late comeback after finding themselves down 24-18. Rock Springs cut the Lady Bolts’ lead to 24-22. After a timeout, Thunder Basin ended the match by scoring their last point.

The Lady Tigers are now out of the picture for a state title, but now have their eyes set upon the consolation championship. Rock Springs will take on Riverton Friday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. The Lady Tigers have beaten Riverton three times this year in four matchups.

Megan Zotti goes for the kill during a game against Green River. Photo by Brayden Flack.

Friday, November 8, 2019

Saturday, November 9, 2019

