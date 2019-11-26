RSHS Student Signs With College Baseball Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs standout baseball player Ryan Powers signed a letter of intent to play with Menlo College in California on November 26.

Ryan has played for senior Babe Ruth, Legion, and the Rocky Mountain School of Baseball leagues. He wants to dedicate his success on going to the next level to his parents Beverly and Wade Powers, Nic DeLuca and Mike Springer at the Elite Level Sport Academy in West Valley, Utah and give thanks to coach Rocky Rondinelli. He will go on to continue his baseball career at Menlo College in Atherton California.