RSHS Takes Fifth at Regional Swim

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys swim team placed fifth at the Regional swim meet in Evanston over the weekend.

The swim meet took place on Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2. The Tigers totaled up 105 team points to take fifth place.

Anthony Erramouspe placed third in the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.31. He also took fourth place in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:58.21.

Conley Searle took fifth in the 100 yard butterfly, swimming a time of 1:02.71. Searle also took tenth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.56.

Everett Whitman place ninth in the 50 yard freestyle, while Talon Thomas took tenth. They swam times of 24.04 and 24.10, respectively.

Kyler Maedche, Evan Croff, Erral Asper, and Whitman swam a time of 2:00.51 in the 200 yard medley relay to take fifth.

Thomas, Searle, Whitman, and Erramouspe took fifth in the 200 yard freestyle relay, swimming a time of 1:39.21.

The Tigers took fifth in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Thomas, Searle, E. Asper, and Erramouspe swimming a time of 3:48.95.

Check out the Tigers’ complete results below.

RSHS Regional Swim Results

200 Yard Medley Relay

5. RSHS A- Kyler Maedche, Evan Croff, Erral Asper, Everett Whitman 2:00.51

200 Yard Freestyle

4. Anthony Erramouspe 1:58.21

10. Conley Searle 2:01.56

19. Evan Croff 2:16.85 200 Yard Individual Medley

17. Kyler Maedche 2:42.15

50 Yard Freestyle

9. Everett Whitman 24.04

10. Talon Thomas 24.10

20. Anden Asper 25.94

22. Darrien Sherwood 26.58

27. Sam Smith 27.93

36. Ryan Nate 28.75

38. Landon Atkinson 31.11

39. Aiden Nauenburg 31.21

40. Quinten Gasaway 32.05

41. Porter Hansen 32.76

100 Yard Butterfly

5. Conley Searle 1:02.71

100 Yard Freestyle

13. Erral Asper 56.46

14. Everett Whitman 57.56

24. Anden Asper 1:02.83

25. Darrien Sherwood 1:03.05

33. Landon Atkinson 1:11.68

35. Aiden Nauenburg 1:12.75

37. Quinten Gasaway 1:16.29

38. Porter Hansen 1:21.28

500 Yard Freestyle

3. Anthony Erramouspe 5:23.31

14. Ryan Nate 6:28.81

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. RSHS A- Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Everett Whitman, Anthony Erramouspe 1:39.21

100 Yard Backstroke

11. Erral Asper 1:10.85

14. Kyler Maedche 1:13.38

100 Yard Breaststroke

13. Talon Thomas 1:13.71

14. Evan Croff 1:15.12

21. Sam Smith 1:24.71

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. RSHS A- Talon Thomas, Conley Searle, Erral Asper, Anthony Erramouspe 3:48.95

Team Scores

Laramie High School 373 Kelly Walsh High School 288 Green River High School 277 Evanston High School 149 Rock Springs High School 105 Natrona County High School 47

Up Next

The Tigers will compete at the Last Chance meet in Green River on Thursday, February 7. The meet is scheduled to start at 4 pm.