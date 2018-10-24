RSHS Takes Sixth at State Cross Country

SHERIDAN– The Rock Springs High School boys and girls cross country teams both took sixth place at the 4A State cross country meet on Saturday, October 20, in Sheridan.

Senior David Medina took finished in eighth place with a time of 16:52.09. Medina earned All State honors for his top ten finish. He also earned All State honors in 2017.

Junior Shaunti Longfellow also earned All State honors, taking 10th place in the girls race with a time of 19:26.07. Longfellow earned All State honors in 2017 as well.



Check out the full results below.

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Boys Results

8. Medina, David 16:52.09

12. Caudell, Jayson 17:03.05

30. Morrell, Taden 17:52.69

40. Druce, Kaden 18:12.33

45. McIrvin, Kolin 18:23.81

49. Murphy, Thomas 18:26.92

65. Huang, Edmun 19:02.51

Boys Team Scores

1. Evanston High School 39

2. Cheyenne Central High School 90

3. Laramie High School 99

4. Sheridan High School 120

5. Natrona County High School 129

6. Rock Springs High School 135

7. Kelly Walsh High School 181

8. Cheyenne East High School 195

9. Thunder Basin High School 225

10. Green River High School 252

11. Cheyenne South High School 260

12. Campbell County High School 308

Girls Results

10. Longfellow, Shaunti 19:26.07

13. Shuler, Hannah 19:34.35

24. Shannon, Syd 20:34.63

29. Riley, Alex 20:38.48

40. Ramirez, Jenae 21:24.84

53. Crockett, Hannah 21:58.19

58. Sisemore, Scarlett 22:15.98

Girls Team Scores

1. Natrona County High School 70

2. Cheyenne Central High School 91

3. Evanston High School 94

4. Laramie High School 99

5. Sheridan High School 113

6. Rock Springs High School 114

7. Kelly Walsh High School 186

8. Thunder Basin High School 219

9. Campbell County High School 228

10. Cheyenne South High School 254

11. Cheyenne East High School 256