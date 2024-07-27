RSHS Teen Qualifies for Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Nationals

ROCK SPRINGS – Dayton Stott, a 17-year-old student at Rock Springs High School, has qualified for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Motocross Nationals in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Stott secured his spot by placing first overall in the regional event, competing against riders from California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, and Wyoming. He is one of only 40 riders worldwide to earn a gate position in the event.

Stott will compete in the 125cc class, with three motos determining his overall world ranking. His race schedule is as follows:

Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. MST

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. MST

Friday at 9:30 a.m. MST

Live viewing and results will be available at www.mxsports.com.