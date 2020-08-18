RSHS Tennis | 2020 Preview

The 2020 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County.

In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results, a few comments from the head coach and every team’s schedule.

We invite you to be a part of our sports coverage this year by sending in any intriguing feature story ideas while you’re out at the games.

See you in the stands!

RSHS Tennis Overview

Head Coach: Darin Anderson

2019 Results: Boys finished 15th at state. Girls finished 13th at state.

COACH’S CORNER

“We had to replace five girls and five or six boys from last year’s team. Our more experienced players are moving up in the ranks. We’re rolling out three girls who have never played varsity before. They’ll step in and do just fine. I’ve got four boys who will see their first varsity action as well.

I’m excited about the group of junior girls I had last year that have a year or two worth of experience under their belt. Their leadership has been tremendous and they’ve been getting kids together all summer, even before we could do anything. I’m excited about these seniors and hopefully we can make it all the way through the season just so they have a chance to show how much they’ve improved.

Haylie Nandrup and Abbie Erramouspe will start this season playing singles. They were doubles partners last year and won a match at state, so they bring back some good state tournament experience. Their leadership has been tremendous, their attitude has been great. All of our senior girls, I’m just looking forward to the opportunity for them.

For our boys, Nico Woolsey is coming back who’s played singles. Cole Meats has been another senior who has just been absolutely astounding. Cole’s improvement over the year has been phenomenal. He’s improved his all around game, so I’m excited to see what he can do. He was a third doubles player last year and he’s starting the season this year.

We have no control over what happens tomorrow or the next day. If we wake up and the tennis world is still turning then we’ll play that day and we’ll just enjoy every day that we have. That’s how we are approaching it.”

Rising Stars

Haylie Nandrup (Senior)

Abbie Erramouspe (Senior)

Nico Woolsey (Senior)

Cole Meats (Senior)

2020 RSHS TENNIS SCHEDULE 🎾

8/15 – @ Jackson Hole – 10 am

8/21 – @ Laramie – TBD

8/22 – vs. Powell/Cody/Green River – 12 pm and 3 pm

8/27 – vs. Green River – 4 pm

8/28 – vs. Natrona County/Kelly Walsh – 11 am

8/29 – vs. Rawlins – 11 am

9/01 – @ Green River – 4 pm

9/05 – vs. Laramie – 10 am

9/11 – @ Cheyenne South – 12 pm

9/12 – @ Cheyenne East – TBD

9/18-19 – Regionals @ RSHS & GRHS

9/24-26 – State @ Gillette

*Bold indicates home event